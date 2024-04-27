Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds public meeting in Kalaburagi

April 27, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP MPs elected from the State, alleging that they failed to raise the issues and bring adequate funds for Karnataka. He was addressing a rally in support of party candidate for Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Constituency Radhakrishna Doddamani here on Friday.

“The people of Karnataka have elected 25 BJP members to the Parliament during last elections. Did they ever raise their voice in the Parliament or seek grants for Karnataka,” he questioned.

He was speaking in support of Congress candidate Radhakrishna Doddamani at a campaign meeting held in Kalaburagi city.

The Congress in its manifesto has announced 25 new guarantees for the people of the nation. However, the Congress government in Karnataka has fulfilled its promise made during last Assembly elections by implementing the five guarantees soon after assuming power.

‘Guarantee schemes here to stay’

Clarifying that the State government would not stop the five guarantee schemes at any cost, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the State government has reserved ₹52,000 crore for the implementation of the guarantees this year. The citizens are getting 200 units of power free under the Gruha Jyoti scheme, and lakhs of women have benefitted from the Shakti Scheme.

“We have implemented Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Yuva Shakti scheme and Anna Bhagya Scheme, but what happened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises of providing ₹15 lakh to everyone and bringing back black money, doubling the farmer’s income and providing 2 crore jobs every year,” he asked.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Modi-led BJP government at Centre blocked the sale of rice to the State from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in an attempt to make the Anna Bhagya Scheme in Karnataka fail. “When the Centre refused to provide rice to the State despite having adequate stock, the BJP MPs in the State did not make any efforts to convince the Centre. Do you want to vote for such leaders [BJP candidates],” Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned.

Aspirations for an equal society

Reiterating that the Congress guarantees schemes are based on aspirations for an equal society, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that it is the Congress government that declared the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara as a cultural leader, he alleged that BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai have no moral rights to speak about Basaveshwara as they just garland his statue but fail to follow his ideologies.

Mr. Siddaramaiah asked the people if Dr. Jadhav was still their choice. “Dr. Jadhav was elected by you people, and he has done nothing for the development of the constituency. He failed to benefit the poor and oppressed sections of the society and again you want to vote for him. You people might have realised the loss that constituency had suffered in the development aspect after defeating Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge in the last election. Do you want to repeat the same mistake again by voting for Dr. Jadhav,” he questioned.

Mr. Siddaramaiah appealed the people to vote for Congress candidate Radhakrishna Doddamani in the ensuing Parliament elections.

