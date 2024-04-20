ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Central records the lowest turnout among the three constituencies

April 20, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 06:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

People at the polling station in the Institute of Mental Health in Chennai Central Parliamentary constituency on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Polling in Chennai Central Parliamentary constituency was largely peaceful on Friday. Turnout in many polling booths in the constituency remained low in the morning and further dipped in the afternoon. However, the voters turned up in large numbers in the evening at several booths, increasing the polling percentage. The final voter turnout was 53.91%, according to the data released by the Election Commission late in the night on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Polling in a few booths in the constituency ended late in the evening after tokens were issued to electors who gathered inside the booths before the end of poll.

For instance, a large number of electors in a cluster of seven polling booths at Sundaram Street in Chennai Corporation ward 99 in Choolai gathered late in the evening to vote. Officials had to intervene to control the commotion after tokens were issued to many voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Voting ended peacefully in the cluster of polling booths in Chennai Middle School and CSI Middle School in Sundaram Street only after 7.45 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

First-time voters were found in many booths in the evening in areas such as Royapettah, Alwarpet, Vepery, Anna Nagar, Villivakkam, Chepauk, Triplicane, and Egmore.

After Chennai District Election Office received complaints that some individuals were distributing booth slips with symbols of political parties in the city, officials ordered the police to take precautions to prevent such incidents.

Officials at the control room in Ripon Buildings regulated the crowd in several polling booths of the constituency. Most commercial establishments, including hotels in the constituency, were shut on Friday. A large number of newly-purchased wheelchairs in the booths of the constituency remained unused without opening the packaging on Friday as persons with disabilities did not turn up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US