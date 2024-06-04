As the results of the Lok Sabha elections near an end, The Hindu provides an easy gateway to check which candidate is leading in your constituency. The election results as well as the leading candidates can also be checked on the official site of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: How to check election results?

In the table given below, select your constituency in the search bar. Consequently, the leading party and candidate as well as the trailing party and candidate will be displayed. Additionally, information regarding the margin of votes and the status of counting will also be provided.

