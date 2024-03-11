GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cheated by Trinamool, alleges Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh on being denied ticket

Speculation is rife that Singh may return to the BJP and contest from Barrackpore; the BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat

March 11, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh.

Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

A day after he was denied the ticket from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, Arjun Singh said that he had been cheated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and it was a wrong decision on his part to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and join the State’s ruling party. 

“I was told at the last moment that I was not getting a ticket to contest [the 2024 Lok Sabha election]. If the party had told me earlier, I wouldn’t have gone [to the rally at the Brigade Parade Ground]. When I joined the TMC, I was told that I would get a ticket from Barrackpore. I am not a seasonal fruit. I am someone who works 12 months round-the-clock.” Mr. Singh told journalists.

Congress president Kharge says alliance with Trinamool can happen anytime before withdrawal of nominations

The Trinamool Congress has nominated State Irrigation Minister and Naihati MLA Partha Bhowmick to contest from Barrackpore.

Mr. Singh joined the BJP in 2019 after he was denied a ticket by the Trinamool Congress and defeated ruling party’s candidate, Dinesh Trivedi. Mr. Singh, who has a significant influence in the jute belt of Barrackpore, returned to Trinamool Congress in May 2022. Speculation is rife that Mr. Singh may return to the BJP and contest from Barrackpore in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.

Senior West Bengal BJP leaders have started sending feelers to Mr. Singh. Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that Mr. Singh defected to the Trinamool Congress due to fear of police cases, and that he (Mr. Adhikari) had advised him (Mr. Singh) against joining the Trinamool. 

On Monday, senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim reached out to Mr. Singh. Though Mr. Singh peddled back his attack on the Trinamool Congress, he maintained that he would take his final decision after consulting his supporters.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / West Bengal / All India Trinamool Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.