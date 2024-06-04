GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

Chandigarh election results 2024 LIVE updates: BJP vote share drops after AAP-Congress alliance

BJP vote share dropped after AAP-Congress alliance

Published - June 04, 2024 07:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Territory of Chandigarh sees Congress stalwart Manish Tewari competing against BJP’s Sanjay Tandon. Mr Tandon is the son of former Chhattisgarh governor Balram Das Tandon and competing for the first time. He would replacing two-time MP from the region actress Kirron Kher. 

Mr Tewari has served as the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting during 2012-14. 

Chandigarh General Election 2024 was held in a single poll on 1st June, the last phase of the 18th Lok Sabha polls (Phase 7). The voter turnout was recorded at 67.9%. 

General Election 2024: full schedule

Since 1967, Chandigarh has seen a varied representation in the Lok Sabha, with the Congress dominating the seat for seven terms, BJP for four terms, and other parties such as the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Janata Dal, and Janata Party for one term each. 

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Follow the live updates below:

