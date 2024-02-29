CEO discusses deployment of Central forces for election duty

February 29, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday chaired a meeting with officials at the Secretariat to discuss the deployment of paramilitary forces for election duty across the State.

Earlier this week, the Union Home Ministry allotted 25 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces to Tamil Nadu for area domination and confidence-building measures, among other purposes.

While 15 companies are expected to be inducted from March 1, ten more would be inducted from March 7.

As of January, the State’s electorate stood at 6.18 crore, including 3.14 crore women, 3.03 crore men and over 8,294 third gender voters. It has 39 Lok Sabha constituencies.

