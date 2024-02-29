GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CEO discusses deployment of Central forces for election duty

February 29, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo chairing a meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo chairing a meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday chaired a meeting with officials at the Secretariat to discuss the deployment of paramilitary forces for election duty across the State.

Earlier this week, the Union Home Ministry allotted 25 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces to Tamil Nadu for area domination and confidence-building measures, among other purposes.

While 15 companies are expected to be inducted from March 1, ten more would be inducted from March 7.

As of January, the State’s electorate stood at 6.18 crore, including 3.14 crore women, 3.03 crore men and over 8,294 third gender voters. It has 39 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.