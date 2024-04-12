Centre which refused to share burden of the State govt during flood, is now claiming credit: Udhayanidhi Stalin

April 12, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Highlighting the negligence of the Union government in releasing relief funds for the flood-affected areas in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigning for Thoothukudi DMK MP candidate Kanimozhi at Kovilpatti here on Friday, said, it was the State government which went all the way to protect its people from the damages incurred due to the natural disaster.

Acting immediately, the DMK government had formed 158 committees comprising revenue, agriculture, among others to ascertain the damages caused to the public and private properties and about 200 medical camps were set up in various areas to identify people with health issues, he said.

“Also, the State government released ₹3 crore to the 58 families who lost their family members in the flood, ₹35 crore to people who lost their livelihood, ₹6,500 each to those who experienced massive property damages, ₹4,000 to those who experienced minimum damage, ₹3,000 each to salt pan workers who were left unemployed and ₹ 274 crore to the fishermen who lost their fishing nets and boats,” he added.

Mr. Udhayanidhi listing all the relief measures extended by the State government to the affected people, said, the Union government did not care to share any burden in the relief works, but now the BJP leaders without any hesitancy visit the same places that they had refused to look at.

Under Ms. Kanimozhi, Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency had witnessed several developmental schemes, he said. “Vinfast, an EV plant is to come up in the district, ₹1,000 crore worth international furniture park, a science technology park, Thamirabarani combined drinking water scheme, Udangudi thermal power plant, mini Tidel park at ₹30 crore are some of the projects which were started due to efforts taken by the DMK MP,” he said.

“BJP says that we have not done anything, but they should also point out what they have done for the State before pointing their fingers at us,” he added.

Blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poor GST returns given to the State government, Mr. Udhayanidhi quipped saying ‘Mr. Modi is 29 paise Modi’. “When Tamil Nadu government received only 29 paisa for each ₹1 it pays for GST, States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar receive ₹3 and ₹7 respectively for each ₹1 it pays,” he added.

Remarking this as injustice done to the State, he said, Tamil Nadu people should take an oath to throw away BJP government from power in this election by selecting the perfect alternative, the I.N.D.I.A pact.

