ADVERTISEMENT

Centre misusing power to harass Opposition parties, says Kalpana Soren

Published - May 12, 2024 04:54 am IST - Medininagar (Jharkhand)

Hemant Soren’s wife says Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been “misguiding the country for the last 10 years” and “needs to be ousted from power”.

PTI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Murmu Soren. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Kalpana Soren on Saturday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of misusing power to harass Opposition parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Soren, the wife of jailed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, said Mr. Soren was sent behind the bars as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made him a “victim of politics”. She hit out at Mr. Modi, accusing him of “misguiding the country for the last 10 years”.

“The BJP-led government at the Centre has been misusing power to harass Opposition parties... The Prime Minister has been exposed and needs to be ousted from power,” Ms. Soren said at an election rally.

“Adivasis and Dalits are untouchables for Modi. Hence, he made Hemant Soren a victim of politics,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US