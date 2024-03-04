GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Central agencies must not impede electoral process: TMC tells Election Commission

TMC demanded that Lok Sabha polls to the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal be conducted in a single day and not in phases

March 04, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
The party delegation said that the commission should accept 11 voter IDs on the polling day. Representational file image.

The party delegation said that the commission should accept 11 voter IDs on the polling day. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Trinamool Congress on March 4 urged the Election Commission (EC) to ensure that central agencies must not impede the electoral process.

The TMC delegation also appealed to the commission to make sure that "central forces are not pressurised by the BJP".

Terming BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as a "habitual offender", the TMC asked EC members to "keep a close watch" on him.

The party demanded that Lok Sabha polls to the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal be conducted in a single day and not in phases.

The party delegation, which met the full bench of EC here, said that the commission should accept 11 voter IDs on the polling day.

The EC bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, which is in the state, held meetings with representatives of political parties during the day.

The EC team will also hold parleys with district magistrates, superintendents of police and other officials of the state government, an official said.

It will also meet Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab, Chief Secretary BP Gopalika and DGP Rajeev Kumar, he added.

