GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

CEC Kumar dismisses Opposition concerns over polling exercise, asks for proof of attempts to influence elections

"You cannot spread a rumour and bring everyone under a cloud of suspicion," the CEC said.

Published - June 03, 2024 03:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, at a press conference in New Delhi, India on June 3, 2024

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, at a press conference in New Delhi, India on June 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday dared the opposition to share evidence of allegations that returning officers and district magistrates were influenced to vitiate the poll process so the panel could take action against them.

Poll panel asks Jairam Ramesh to provide details of the 150 district collectors who allegedly received calls from the Home Minister

The opposition should also tell the Commission about those trying to influence the poll process before the counting of votes begins, Mr. Kumar said at a press conference. He was flanked by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S.S. Sandhu.

"You cannot spread a rumour and bring everyone under a cloud of suspicion," Mr. Kumar said.

The Commission had made preparations to deal with any foreign attempt to influence the poll process but these allegations have come from within the country itself, he said in an apparent dig at the opposition.

Taking exception to allegations that district magistrates were being influenced, the CEC said, "Those levelling allegations should say which DM was influenced and we will punish them. They should tell us before the counting process begins."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah had been calling district magistrates and collectors and indulging in "blatant and brazen" intimidation.

District magistrates and collectors are the returning officers of their respective districts during election.

Mr. Ramesh claimed that Mr. Shah had already spoken with 150 district magistrates or collectors.

Demands by multi-party delegation met

Mr. Kumar had accepted all the demands made by the multi-party delegation that met the panel on Sunday, and asserted that the issues raised by them were part of the election process going on for seven decades.

"Some demands were made by a multi-party delegation. We have agreed to all the demands," Mr. Kumar said, indicating that most of the issues raised by the multi-party delegation were part of election manuals.

"This process has been going on for 70 years... We have instructed every RO/ARO. These are our orders and they are no joke… Everyone has been instructed to follow the handbook/manuals," Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar admitted that the Election Commission had failed to counter the mischievous narratives spread during the poll process.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Election Commission of India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.