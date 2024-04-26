CBI ex-Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana files nomination from Visakhapatnam North constituency

April 26, 2024 08:39 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former CBI Joint Director and Jai Bharat National Party (JBNP) president V.V. Lakshminarayana, popularly known as JD Lakshminarayana, filed his nomination from the Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency on April 25 (Thursday).

His supporters, most of them youths, carried torches, the election symbol of the JBNP, in his nomination rally. Clad in traditional attires, Mr. Lakshminarayana arrived at the MRO office at Seethammadhara and submitted his nomination papers.

Mr. Lakshminarayana will contest with K.K. Raju of the YSRCP and P. Vishnu Kumar Raju of the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance in the elections.

