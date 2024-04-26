GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBI ex-Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana files nomination from Visakhapatnam North constituency

April 26, 2024 08:39 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Jai Bharat National Party president V.V. Lakshminarayana arriving to file his nomination at the MRO office in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Jai Bharat National Party president V.V. Lakshminarayana arriving to file his nomination at the MRO office in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Former CBI Joint Director and Jai Bharat National Party (JBNP) president V.V. Lakshminarayana, popularly known as JD Lakshminarayana, filed his nomination from the Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency on April 25 (Thursday).

His supporters, most of them youths, carried torches, the election symbol of the JBNP, in his nomination rally. Clad in traditional attires, Mr. Lakshminarayana arrived at the MRO office at Seethammadhara and submitted his nomination papers.

Mr. Lakshminarayana will contest with K.K. Raju of the YSRCP and P. Vishnu Kumar Raju of the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance in the elections.

