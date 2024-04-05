GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Casting of postal ballots begins in Virudhunagar constituency

808 senior citizens, differently-abled persons exercised their franchise at their homes

April 05, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated April 06, 2024 07:52 am IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
An elderly man casts his vote in the presence of election officials at his home in Harveypatti near Tirupparankundram  on Friday.

An elderly man casts his vote in the presence of election officials at his home in Harveypatti near Tirupparankundram  on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Casting of postal ballots from absentee voters under Senior Citizens category and differently-abled category began in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

Out of the 1,794 persons among the senior citizens aged above 85 years and differently-abled persons with 40% disablity in the Parliamentary constituency, 808 cast their postal votes on Friday.

Seven teams for each of the six Assembly constituency in the Lok Sabha constituency went door-to-door to help them cast their votes.

Each of the team consisted of a Deputy Tahsildar ranked officer, an assistant, micro-observer, a police personnel and a videographer.

The teams handed over the postal ballot to the identified absentee voter at the houses. After casting their vote, the ballot paper was put in the envelope and dropped in a ballot box.

The 42 teams would make the door-to-door visit on Saturday also in the first round.

In the second round, the teams would visit the absentee voters on April 15 and 16. Prior information about the visit of the teams would be intimated to the absentee voters through booth level officers.

Those who fail to cast their votes on both the rounds will lose their chance to vote in the April 19 Lok Sabha election. The names of all the 1,794 asbentee voters who had opted for postal ballots would be struck out from the voter list meant for the April 19 polling at the booths.

