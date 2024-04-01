GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cash release committee set up in Belagavi

April 01, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

As per the Election Commission of India guidelines, the district administration has formed a cash release committee to release cash seized from individuals who produce valid documents.

Establishment of the committee is expected to speed up the release of cash seized by officers.

Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde is the chairman of the committee.

As per the model code of conduct, officers of the Election Flying Squads/Static Surveillance Teams (FSTs/SSTs) will seize cash from individuals who are found in possession of more than ₹50,000 without proper documents.

However, if they produce valid documents as per Election Commission of India rule, they are eligible to claim the seized cash back.

Senior officer and cash release committee member Gaurishankar Kadechur can be contacted on Ph: 9560273950 with demands for release of seized cash.

