Case booked against BJP Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha

Updated - May 13, 2024 03:00 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 02:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In the video, Latha can be seen checking the voter ID cards of women belonging to the Muslim community by removing the burqa for verification. The BJP candidate visited a polling booth in Azampur in the constituency.

Naveen Kumar

A video of BJP Hyderabad candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha asking burqa-clad voters to show their faces went viral. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Hours after a video became viral of the Hyderabad Bharatiya Janata Party contestant Madhavi Latha Kompella demanding burqa-clad voters to show their faces, the Malakpet police registered a case against her. The incident panned out at a polling station in Malakpet.

Reacting to it, the district collector posted on X about the action taken against the MP contestant. “A case is registered in Malakpet Police Station against Smt Madhavi Latha, Contesting candidate, BJP under sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act,” he wrote.

Women polling staff to verify the identities of veiled women
