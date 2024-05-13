Case booked against BJP Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha

Hours after a video became viral of the Hyderabad Bharatiya Janata Party contestant Madhavi Latha Kompella demanding burqa-clad voters to show their faces, the Malakpet police registered a case against her. The incident panned out at a polling station in Malakpet.

Also Read: Telangana Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates

Reacting to it, the district collector posted on X about the action taken against the MP contestant. “A case is registered in Malakpet Police Station against Smt Madhavi Latha, Contesting candidate, BJP under sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act,” he wrote.

In the video, Latha can be seen checking the voter ID cards of women belonging to the Muslim community by removing the burqa for verification. The BJP candidate visited a polling booth in Azampur in the constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.