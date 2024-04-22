GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Case booked after ₹2.01 crore ‘belonging to BJP’ seized in Bengaluru

April 22, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Election squad officials in the city seized ₹2.01 crore in cash at Chamarajapet on Saturday. The money “belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)“ said Munish Moudgil, model code of conduct, nodal officer, Bengaluru Urban district. A case has been registered in the Cottonpet station.

The complainant, Ravi Asuti, head of one of the static surveillance teams, said he intercepted a car and checked it to find two bags of cash.

The two people in the car, Venkatesh Prasad and Gangadhar, produced a document which said that the money was part of ₹5 crore drawn from an account in Canara Bank on March 27, and was being sent to be distributed to booth workers of the BJP in Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, and Dakshina Kannada, the complainant said.

Lokesh Ambekallu, office secretary, BJP, Bengaluru city, has been named as Accused No. 1 in the FIR.

The complainant said transporting this quantum of money in cash was a violation of the Election Commission of India norms. He also said he had alerted the Income Tax Department, but they had refused to seize the money.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.