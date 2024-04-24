Candidates, supporters remain busy on the last day for public campaign in Hassan

April 24, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

Leaders of both the Congress and the JD(S) were busy campaigning in Hassan on Wednesday, the last day for the public campaign. The Lok Sabha election for Hassan will be held on Friday. The political workers can go door-to-door seeking votes on Thursday.

JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda spent the whole day seeking votes for his grandson. He held a press conference in the morning and later travelled to Alur for a roadshow and campaigned in Hassan, Boovanahalli and a few other places. He was accompanied by former minister H.D. Revanna and candidate Prajwal Revanna.

Congress candidate Shreyas M. Patel campaigned in parts of the industrial area of Hassan. His mother, Anupama Mahesh, campaigned in Halli Mysuru hobli. She also held a press conference seeking votes for her son. On the other hand, H.D. Revanna, father of JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna, told the media that some people were engaged in spreading false information about the candidate. “The people of the constituency are observing all these things. They will stand by the family,” he said.

The district administration has made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections. The polling staff will leave for their booths on Thursday. The staff at the check-posts have been instructed to be attentive so that violations of the model code of conduct can be stopped.

