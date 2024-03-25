Candidates of major parties file papers in Madurai

March 25, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:49 am IST - MADURAI

Candidates of recognised political parties and independents filed their nominations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Madurai constituency on Monday. They filed their nominations with Collector and District Election Officer M.S. Sangeetha.

CPI(M) candidate and sitting MP Su. Venkatesan, AIADMK candidate P. Saravanan and BJP candidate R. Srinivasan filed their papers.

Mr. Venkatesan was accompanied by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and MLA G. Thalapathi. Mr. Saravanan was accompanied by former Minister and AIADMK MLA Sellur K. Raju and MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa and Mr. Srinivasan, was accompanied by BJP functionaries.

Addressing mediapersons after filing his nomination, Mr. Venkatesan expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. To protect democracy, the fascist BJP should be defeated, he said, adding that various schemes were introduced by the DMK-led alliance for the welfare of the people in the State.

Mr. Saravanan said that the DMK was trying to take credit for the development works carried out by the AIADMK in Madurai. Mr. Srinivasan said that Modi wave was sweeping the country and Madurai was no exception. Madurai had not witnessed any development under DMK or AIADMK. BJP would work for the development of Madurai, he said.

Adequate police personnel were deployed on Madurai Collectorate premises. Candidates can file their nominations till March 27. The scrutiny of the nominations will take place on March 28. The last date for withdrawal of the candidature is March 30.