ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates make the most of Thrissur Pooram

April 19, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 09:28 am IST - Thrissur

The three main candidates take a break from campaigning and make their presence felt at the pooram venue, fully realising that even expatriates from Thrissur make it a point to come home for the festivities

Mini Muringatheri
Mini Muringatheri

LDF candidate V.S. Sunil Kumar and UDF candidate K. Muraleedharan enjoy the Madathilvaravu Melam of Thiruvambadi at Thrissur Pooram on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

An elderly woman blessing NDA candidate Suresh Gopi who visited Ayyanthole Karthyayani Temple as part of Thrissur Pooram on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K.NAJEEB

Candidates were seen grabbing the opportunity to make their presence felt at the Thrissur Pooram on Friday, with the festivities coinciding with peak electioneering. No matter where they are based, Thrissur natives make it a point to be in town for the pooram. The candidates, who know this well, scheduled their campaigning accordingly. Political parties expect that expatriates who have taken leave for the pooram will leave only after casting their vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

A day’s break

The three main candidates took a day’s break from campaigning to attend pooram. The Left Democratic Front’s V.S. Sunil Kumar and the United Democratic Front’s K. Muraleedharan were seen at various pooram events, including the Ilanjithara Melam, while National Democratic Alliance candidate Suresh Gopi had darshan at the temples in the morning.

Mr. Sunil Kumar is a familiar face during pooram. “Pooram is a part of my life. I never miss any of its events.” When asked which was his favourite part of the percussion, he said, “Pandi melam is my favourite, though it is difficult to choose from the percussion ensemble at Thrissur Pooram. It’s like asking you whether you like Ada Pradhaman or Palada Pradhaman.”

Heat is at its peak, so is the election fever. “But nothing will deter the spirit of the pooram lovers,” said Mr. Muraleedharan. “We refrained from campaigning today as people of Thrissur do not like talking about anything else on pooram day. During childhood we used to walk from home to the Thekkinkadu Maidan. It is a colourful memory,” said Mr. Muraleedharan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suresh Gopi, who had darshan of Kanimangalam Sastha, Naithalakkavu Bhagavathy and Ayyanthole Bhagavathy attended the Para Nirakkal ritual of Thiruvambadi. He inaugurated the distribution of Kanji by Seva Bharathi and drinking water for police personnel on duty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US