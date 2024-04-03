ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates file nominations for Lok Sabha polls in Mavelikara, Alappuzha

April 03, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

UDF and NDA candidates in Mavelikara, and LDF and UDF candidates in Alappuzha will file their nominations on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

C.A. Arunkumar of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Shobha Surendran of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) filed their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls from Mavelikara and Alappuzha constituencies respectively on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Arunkumar of the Communist Party of India, accompanied by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, filed his papers before Chengannur Revenue Divisional Officer G. Nirmal Kumar.

Ms. Surendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted her nomination before Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese. She was accompanied by BJP State secretary Pandalam Prathapan, BJP district president M.V. Gopakumar, BJP national council member Velliyakulam Parameswaran, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campaigning

Meanwhile, campaigning is gaining momentum in both the constituencies. In Alappuzha, a triangular contest is in the offing between Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and incumbent A.M. Ariff, MP, of the LDF; All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, of the UDF; and Ms. Surendran.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the Mavelikara constituency, senior Congress leader and incumbent Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, of the UDF is up against Mr. Arunkumar. NDA candidate is Baiju Kalasala of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena.

The UDF and NDA candidates in the Mavelikara parliament seat and the LDF and UDF candidates in the Alappuzha constituency will file their nominations on Thursday.

Scrutiny

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on April 5 and the last day for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US