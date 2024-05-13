Cancer surgeon candidate from Srinagar sees vote as a panacea for Kashmir’s ills

Qazi Ashraf, 55, has a full resume: successful cancer surgeon, researcher, and author of five books, including Molecular aspects of breast cancer, which became a point of discussion in global medical circles in 2012-2013. Now, he can add a new achievement to that illustrious list: Lok Sabha candidate for the Srinagar constituency.

In a place where joining politics has been a brave and tough decision over the past three decades, Dr. Ashraf, known for performing complex surgical interventions at Srinagar’s Medicare Hospital, sees Kashmir’s volatile circumstances pushing him onto the electoral stage for a course correction. He describes these elections “as a turning point that will set a new course of history for Jammu and Kashmir”.

“I have grown up in turmoil. I am witness to a political system which is in disarray and degradation. Unfortunately, those who should come forward for political decision making are not doing so. I decided to take a plunge to ensure the future generation does not suffer the way we did. I want to secure the future for our children,” Mr. Ashraf, a resident of Srinagar, told The Hindu.

Poll symbol: stethoscope

The Independent candidate put up a stethoscope as his election symbol. He chose a very unconventional style of campaigning, by participating in group discussions and taking to social media. “I did not want to pay to ferry supporters in vehicles and feed them. I believe my ideas should percolate among those who are serious about politics. I have a dedicated 20,000 followers online. If they carry forward my message, it is going to be the beginning I was looking for. Nothing happens overnight in politics,” Dr. Ashraf said.

He is upset with the educated middle class of Kashmir for “believing they have a secured future”, he said. “Politics is the basic premise of our lives. Unfortunately, the well-read middle keeps themselves away from the electoral process. This society needs self-consciousness, know-how of their rights and how to achieve them. This is the remedy to all ills,” he said.

Fighting for Article 371

Dr. Ashraf put forth a different perspective on Article 370 in his poll speeches. “Article 370 was a tool with the Central government to control Kashmir and use presidential orders and not the Parliament to extend laws. Article 370 allows a Union Territory-like functioning. It was a special law for Delhi,” said Dr. Ashraf.

Questioning the traditional parties’ inability to safeguard Article 35A, which deals with the State subject laws of J&K, Dr. Ashraf aims to fight for Article 371, saying, “Article 371 is akin to 35A. It’s in vogue in 11 States in the country. Those States with one Parliament member have got it implemented.”

Economy, education focus

His poll manifesto shines a spotlight on the youth and the poor state of electricity in J&K. “Economic and educational distress are my main focus. I believe we face an energy deficit. We need affordable electricity to drive the economy. We need more scholarships for our students to study overseas,” he said.

A part-time writer, Dr. Ashraf raked up controversy last September with his book, titled, From Big Bang to Baghdad: A Brief Story of the Origin and Evolution of Religion, where he questioned many common narratives about the evolution of religions in the world. “I have split my week into two. For four days, I read an array of books on politics, history etc. Two days are dedicated to enhance my knowledge as a cancer surgeon. I have never compromised with my practice as a surgeon. I still perform complex cancer surgeries, which even run for four to 11 hours,” he added.

