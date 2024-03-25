Campaigning gets shrill in Mysuru even before gaining traction

March 25, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:57 am IST - MYSURU

The Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha elections M. Lakshman called on heads of various religions as part of the ongoing election campaign, here on Monday.

His nearest rival Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the BJP too has met religious leaders and heads of different mutts in recent days all of which are in continuation of the customary practice of the candidates of different political parties in the fray calling on heads of various faiths and creed.

But in a high-stakes political battle where every community and ever vote counts the courtesy and propriety stops at that and the campaign begins to get shrill with each passing day as it hits the road.

That the community card will be played to the hilt was evident when the Congress accused the BJP of insulting the Vokkaligas as the party denied ticket to the incumbent MP Pratap Simha and fielded Yaduveer.

This forced the Congress to rework its electoral strategy and other names like that of Yathindra, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was dropped from being fielded while Mr.Lakshman, a Vokkaliga was given the B form. The latter played the Vokkaliga card in his first press conference and said that there were sizeable Vokkaliga leaders in the Congress which respected the community while the BJP had failed to extend due courtesy.

While the Congress dubbed the BJP candidate as representing the royals who are ensconced in the palace subtly insinuating that Mr.Yaduveer would be out of bounds for the public, the BJP has hit back stating that it is a sign of a desperation and a mental defeat which was a prelude to an actual defeat.

Besides, the BJP National General Secretary in charge of Karnataka affairs Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, dubbed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar as the “new royals” who do not mingle with the public while Yaduveer does so.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who was in Mysuru on Sunday also lashed out at the Congress for its stance on devolution of taxes and dubbed its demands for a greater share as utterly baseless tiggering another round of strong repartee by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

While there was a semblance of a pause for the mutual acrimony on Monday with the Chief Minister retiring to the Kabini backwaters, it is expected to rebound with full force once the notification for filing of nominations etc are issued.

The battle for Mysuru Lok Sabha seat is being keenly watched as it is also the home turf of Mr. Siddaramaiah and there are signs that the campaigning has already got shrill even before it can gain momentum.