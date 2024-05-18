ADVERTISEMENT

Campaigning ends for fifth phase of Lok Sabha poll

Updated - May 18, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 08:40 pm IST - New Delhi

49 seats, including Amethi and Rae Bareli, will vote on May 20; Key contestants in this round are Rahul Gandhi, Smrti Irani, Rajnath Singh and Omar Abdullah; fate of five Union Ministers at stake

Sreeparna Chakrabarty

Students from a human chain to raise awareness about voting rights in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, on May 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Campaigning for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election ended on May 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 49 seats, including the high-profile constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli, will vote in this phase on May 20.

2024 General Elections Phase 5 | These are the Lok Sabha constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 5

The campaigning saw high-pitched rhetoric by both the BJP and the INDIA bloc. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress, claiming that the UPA government had wanted to allocate 15% of the budget to Muslims, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge widened the gamut of poll guarantees of his party when he promised 10 kg of free grains to the poor instead of the five kg being given at present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers unload ice blocks to cool the site of an election rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on May 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mr. Modi, while campaigning in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, also claimed that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party will run a bulldozer over the Ram temple if elected to power, prompting the Congress to complain to the Election Commission on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of the 49 seats going to the polls on May 20, the BJP had won 32 in 2019, while the Congress got only Rae Bareli. This time, the BJP is contesting in 40 seats while the Congress has limited itself to just 18 seats, leaving the rest to its allies.

For this phase, which has the least number of constituencies going to the polls, 695 candidates, including 82 women, are in the fray.

ADVERTISEMENT

Star candidates

Some of the star candidates include the Congress’ Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli, the BJP’s Smrti Irani from Amethi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal from Mumbai-North, Omar Abdullah from Baramulla and the RJD’s Rohini Acharya from Saran in Bihar.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the largest number of MPs to Parliament, will see 14 seats voting in the fifth phase with the fate of five Union Ministers at stake. These seats include Congress pocket boroughs of Rae Bareli and Amethi. Faizabad, which includes Ayodhya, the nerve centre of the BJP’s Hindutva politics will also vote in this phase.

Watch | Why Rae Bareli for Rahul Gandhi?

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi campaigned for Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli saying she was handing over her son to the people of Rae Bareli. “Rahul will not disappoint you,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In neighbouring Amethi, where Union Minister Smriti Irani is locked in a tight contest with the Congress’s K.L. Sharma, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi held street corner meetings in his support.

In the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was caught in another controversy as AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged assault by his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar who was arrested on Saturday.

All the seats in Mumbai are also going to polls in this phase.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee ruffled some feathers in the INDIA bloc when she said her party would provide only outside support to the group if it forms the government though she later softened her stand.

With the fifth phase, the polling process in 25 States and Union Territories will be over. The next two phases will be on May 25 and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US