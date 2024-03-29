Campaign yet to pick up momentum in Tiruchi

March 29, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 06:21 am IST - TIRUCHI

Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections is yet to gain momentum in Tiruchi constituency although leaders of both the DMK and the AIADMK have launched their respective campaigns here.

Thirty-eight candidates have filed their nominations for the constituency. MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko, P. Karuppaiah of the AIADMK and P. Senthilnathan of the AMMK are among the prominent candidates.

It was at Siruganur on the outskirts of Tiruchi that DMK president and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin launched his campaign trail on March 22. Two days later, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami kick-started his campaign at Vannangkoil on the Tiruchi-Dindigul highway.

The moment prominent leaders visit the respective cities or towns, election campaign usually shifts to fast gear. Though, more than a week has passed since Mr. Stalin and Mr. Palaniswami visited Tiruchi the campaign has not yet become vigorous.

Both Mr. Durai Vaiko and Mr. Karuppaiah have completed the process of introducing themselves in workers’ meetings of their respective alliances. To familiarise themselves to the voters, they had influential personalities from the Assembly segments of Tiruchi such as Tiruch (West), Tiruchi (East), Tiruverumbur, Pudukottai and Gandharvakottai in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts introducing them to the electorates. Of the candidates, Mr. Karuppaiah started his campaign trail by canvassing votes in front of the Rajagopuram in Srirangam on Thursday. He has also finalised the schedule of street-wise and village-wise visit.

However, Mr. Durai Vaiko has not started open vehicle campaign and is said to be waiting for the allotment of symbol to launch a vigorous campaign in the constituency.

“Our symbol will be known on Saturday. We will gear up for our campaign the moment we get to know the symbol of Mr. Durai Vaiko,” says a senior leader of the MDMK.

BJP president K. Annamalai is scheduled to canvass votes for Mr. Senthilnathan in Tiruchi on Saturday.

