Campaign takes a legal turn in Vadakara

April 22, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

Campaigning in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency is also taking a legal turn with complaints and counter-complaints being lodged by both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) camps against each other.

Shafi Parambil, the UDF candidate, on Monday sent a legal notice to K.K. Shailaja, the UDF candidate, seeking unconditional apology for raising “unfounded allegations” that he and Congress party workers were spreading pornographic videos with her morphed images. They were raised during a press conference held last week.

Mr. Parambil, in the notice, said he was an MLA and a righteous politician with an illustrious career spanning two decades, and that he had never been involved in such activities. “Such a defamatory statement from you has greenlit numerous cyberattacks against him and his family members, especially his aged, ailing mother,” the notice sent by Navaneeth Krishnan, an Ernakulam-based lawyer, said.

The notice also highlighted another press conference held on April 20, in which Ms. Shailaja reportedly said that she had not mentioned about any morphed video. Mr. Parambil claimed that the previous allegation was an attempt to get undue benefit in the election and gain the sympathy of the people, especially women. Meanwhile, the Koyilandy police have registered a case for causing insult to Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, Indian Union Muslim League State president, through WhatsApp messages. Cases have been registered in Vadakara against two persons for sharing a video of K.K. Rema, MLA, as well.

At the same time, the LDF camp pointed out that the legal notice was an attempt to counter the police cases registered against UDF activists who allegedly indulged in cyberattacks against Ms. Shailaja. A release from the LDF campaign committee said that cases have been registered against UDF activists at the Vadakara, Perambra, Thottilpalam police stations in Kozhikode, Valanchery police station in Malappuram, Mattannur police station in Kannur, and Thrissur and Chavakkad police stations in Thrissur for engaging in abusive campaign against Ms. Shailaja.