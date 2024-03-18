ADVERTISEMENT

B.Y. Vijayendra says BJP high command does not decide candidates in Karnataka based only on my opinion

March 18, 2024 09:47 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - Shivamogga

He pointed out that earlier he had not got a ticket to contest in Varuna Assembly constituency in 2018

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition R. Ashok with BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra | Photo Credit: File photo

Stating that candidates for Lok Sabha polls were finalised by the high command, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra exuded confidence that differences in the party will be resolved soon.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on March 18 about K.S. Eshwarappa contesting as an independent against B.Y. Raghavendra, Mr. Vijayendra said, “The high command does not decide candidates based only on my opinions. It seems false information has reached K.S. Eshwarappa. I am hopeful that all the differences will be sorted out.”

He pointed out that earlier he too had not got a ticket to contest in Varuna Assembly constituency in 2018. “In fact, I withdrew from the fray on the advice of party leaders. Then, my father, B.S. Yediyurappa, was the party’s State president. Differences following selection of candidates is quite common,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he said people from Shivamogga, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and Davangere constituencies will take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Shivamogga on March 18. “We are hopeful of winning all three seats. Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra has brought many development projects to the constituency, and with that, he has gained support from all sections of the people,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US