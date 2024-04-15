GIFT a SubscriptionGift
B.V. Naik hands over party B form to Amareshwar Naik after Radha Mohandas Agarwal holds talks in Raichur

Earlier, there was some commotion as followers of Amareshwar Naik and B.V. Naik exchange heated arguments at a meeting

April 15, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
The supporters of incumbent MP Raja Amareshwar Naik and the former MP B.V. Naik engage in heated arguments in Raichur.

The supporters of incumbent MP Raja Amareshwar Naik and the former MP B.V. Naik engage in heated arguments in Raichur. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Election in-charge of Karnataka from Bharatiya Janata Party Radha Mohandas Agarwal witnessed heated arguments between the followers of incumbent MP Raja Amareshwar Naik and the former MP B.V. Naik when some shouted slogans against Raja Amareshwar Naik during a meeting at a private hotel in Raichur.

Raja Amareshwar Naik and B.V. Naik were the key aspirants. However, the BJP high command has given one more chance to the incumbent MP to contest the elections from Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

After that, B.V. Naik expressed dissatisfaction openly and his followers should “go back” slogans against Raja Amareshwar Naik, while, at the same time, demanding party ticket for B.V. Naik.

On Saturday, Mr. Agarwal called a meeting in a private hotel where followers of B.V. Naik started shouting “Amareshwar Naik go back” slogans.

At one stage, the followers of both Amareshwar Naik and B.V. Naik were engaged in a heated exchange of words. And, they also tried to push each other around. The entire episode happened in the absence of B.V. Naik. The followers of B.V. Naik calmed down when he entered the meeting hall.

When the situation became normal, B.V. Naik handed over the B form to Raja Amareshwar Naik, as per the instructions given by Mr. Agarwal.

Earlier, in the morning, Mr. Agarwal held a prolonged meeting with B.V. Naik and other party leaders, including MLA Shivaraj Patil, and succeeded in convincing him to adhere to the party selection. Thereafter, B.V. Naik declared his support for Raja Amareshwar Naik.

