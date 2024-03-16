BSP-Telangana president R.S. Praveen Kumar leaves the party

March 16, 2024 03:16 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Telangana president Dr. R.S. Praveen Kumar announced that he is leaving the party. He has put out the decision on Saturday, a day after it was announced that BSP will be contesting from Hyderabad and Nagarkurnool constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Praveen Kumar stated, “I don’t want the image of this great party to suffer because of recent decisions (no matter how well informed they are) in Telangana under my leadership. At the same time I also don’t want to compromise on certain core principles and personal character. As a #swaero I shall not blame anyone and I also do not want to cheat those who trusted me”.

Dear fellow Bahujans,

I am unable to type this message, but I must do it anyway, as the time to take new path has arrived now.

Please forgive me for this post and I have no choice left.



With heavy heart I have decided to leave Bahujan Samaj Party😭.

I don't want the image of… — Dr.RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) March 16, 2024

On March 5, 2024, Dr. Praveen Kumar and BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao held a join press conference to announce alliance between the parties for the Parliament polls. On Friday, it was announced that BSP will contest from Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad constituencies.

Dr. Praveen Kumar is a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who served as secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS). He later took a plunge into politics, became president of BSP-Telangana. Dr. Praveen Kumar contested from Sirpur constituency in the State Assembly Elections-2023 and lost. For the Lok Sabha polls-2024, he announced the alliance with BRS. A few days thereafter, his political career took the new turn.

In the social media post, he thanked BSP president Mayawati for trusting and guiding him all through. “I shall always keep the core principles on which this Mission for Social Justice founded by Manyavar Kanshiram in my mind throughout my life. I thank Sri Ramji Gautham ji, MP Rajya Sabha for handholding me in this short journey through the world of Bahujan politics,” he added.