BRS will wind up after Lok Sabha elections, predicts Kadiyam Srihari

April 30, 2024 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - HANAMKONDA

In a strong rebuttal of allegations levelled by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari has accused Mr. Rao of betraying the trust of the people of Warangal and Telangana. He also predicted the closure of the BRS after the Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference along with District Congress Committee (DCC) president and Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy at the party office here on Monday, the BRS MLA, who is now sailing with the Congress, strongly condemned Mr. Rao’s comments. Mr. Srihari, who was the Deputy Chief Minister in Mr. Rao’s government, suggested that the latter focus on protecting his party instead of levelling false allegations against him. mr. Srihari highlighted alleged large-scale corruption and land-grabbing cases against those affiliated with the BRS and criticised the division of Warangal district into six new districts by the previous government, lamenting the loss of its cultural heritage.

He also slammed the BRS chief for the lack of development initiatives, particularly in critical areas like infrastructure, including the UGD project in Warangal, and healthcare in Warangal. He anticipated a close contest between Congress and BJP in the State, with the BRS trailing due to its alleged involvement in corrupt practices. Mr. Srihari also slammed the BJP in the same breath.

MLA Rajender Reddy also slammed the BRS government for its failure to address key issues such as inadequate infrastructure and healthcare facilities in Warangal. He criticised the government’s decision to demolish the Central Jail without tangible benefits to the people and highlighted the deteriorating conditions at MGM Hospital. He called upon the people of Warangal to reject divisive politics based on caste and religion and sought support for the Congress party candidate Kadiyam Kavya in the Lok Sabha elections for the development agenda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.