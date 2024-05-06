ADVERTISEMENT

BRS flays Rahul Gandhi for ‘false claims’ about six guarantees

May 06, 2024 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

He said Mr. Gandhi owed an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana for the Congress’ failure to implement six guarantees

The Hindu Bureau

BRS leader T. Harish Rao speaking at Siddipet on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ridiculed the claims of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi made at a public meeting in Nirmal about the Congress government implementing its six guarantees as promised by the party before the Assembly elections. Mr. Gandhi had said every poor woman in Telangana was receiving monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 in her bank account.

“With his uninformed and false claim, Mr. Gandhi has become another brand ambassador of lies along with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. They are both trying to deceive the people of Telangana one more time,” BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao said at Siddipet on May 5.

He said Mr. Gandhi owed an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana for the Congress’ failure to implement six guarantees and then seek votes for the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS leader alleged that Mr. Gandhi had deceived the people of Karnataka in the past by taking responsibility for the implementation of guarantees there and now he was trying to deceive Telangana. He asked the women to question Congress leaders about the ₹2,500 monthly assistance when they go to them seeking votes.

Asking the Congress leaders to show in which farmer’s bank account the Rythu Bharosa amount of ₹15,000 per acre was credited, Mr. Harish Rao dared Mr. Revanth Reddy to turn up for a debate at the Press Club. He asked the Congress to issue a white paper on the six guarantees and join for a debate.

Speaking separately in Hyderabad, BRS leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah faulted the claims of Mr. Gandhi and said they were aimed only at getting votes by making false claims about the promises/six guarantess. Ridiculing the Congress for talking about social justice in the party, he said the leaders of the party were not getting justice as many defectors from other parties were given ticket.

