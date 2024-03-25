ADVERTISEMENT

BRS fields Gaddam Srinivas Yadav for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat

March 25, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS completes the announcement of candidates for the 17 Parliament seats in Telangana

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has named Gaddam Srinivas Yadav as its candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday has named Gaddam Srinivas Yadav as its candidate for Hyderabad parliament constituency in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. The constituency’s sitting MP is All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Madhavi Latha for the seat.

With this, BRS has released names of the candidates for all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. In the case of urban constituencies, the party fielded T. Padma Rao Goud for Secunderabad seat, Ragidi Laxma Reddy for Malkajigiri Constituency.

List of BRS candidates for the Lok Sabha elections-2024

