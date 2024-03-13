BRS cup of woes compound as more leaders desert party

The cup of woes of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) seems to be increasing by the day as more leaders are deserting it ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
It was a day of high drama for the BRS leadership in Warangal and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts as two separate incidents caught the leaders in a bind.
On Wednesday, in Warangal city, high drama was witnessed at the residence of former BRS MLA Aruri Ramesh, who had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad yesterday and hinted at joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
ADVERTISEMENT
Today, he was all set to address a press meet to announce his decision to quit the BRS and join the BJP when former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, former MLA Basavaraj Saraiah and others descended at his house unannounced. They claimed on the directions of former Minister T. Harish Rao they had come to hold discussions with Mr. Ramesh and persuade him to change his decision.
Visuals of the BRS leaders coming to his house went viral and in a few minutes, he was seen being taken in a car. It is understood that the BRS leaders reportedly told him that Mr. Harish Rao would hold discussions with him.
Mr. Ramesh, who had won from Wardhannapet constituency on BRS ticket twice, is a strong claimant for the Warangal SC reserved Lok Sabha seat if he joins the BJP. It is still not known whether Mr. Ramesh will budge to the request of the BRS leadership.