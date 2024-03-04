BRS announces names of four candidates for Lok Sabha polls

March 04, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Gearing up for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announced names of four leaders for the polls on Monday. BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao stated that B. Vinod Kumar will contest from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, Koppula Eshwar from Peddapalli, Nama Nageswara Rao from Khammam and Maloth Kavitha from Mahabubabad. KCR announced the names after holding discussions with leaders in the respective constituencies and collection decisions.

Interestingly, information emanating from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) circles in Telangana had indicated that Mr. Nama Nageswara Rao and Maloth Kavitha could shift their loyalties. Today’s announcement, however, for the time being has preempted any move by the rival BJP to poach other party leaders.

Mr. Vinod Kumar has been asked to contest from Karimnagar constituency, which he had lost to BJP’s Bandi Sanjay in 2019 elections. Mr. Koppula Eashwar was a former Minister in the previous BRS Government. The party was forced to name a new candidate as the sitting BRS MP from Peddapalli B. Venkatesh Nethakani crossed over to the Congress party last month.