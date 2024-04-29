BRS alone can foil attempts to make Hyderabad a Union Territory, says KTR

April 29, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

It is imperative to have BRS MPs in Parliament to foil any possible attempts to make Hyderabad a Union Territory and change the Constitution, said BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the party cadres at a meeting held in Manakondur, Mr.Rama Rao exhorted the rank and file of BRS to strive hard for the victory of party candidates in the May 13 Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS alone can prevent any moves detrimental to the interests of Telangana, he said calling upon party cadres to work with renewed vigour to make the pink (BRS) flag fly high in the Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging that the BJP was planning to change the Constitution, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hurting sentiments of the people of Telangana and arbitrarily merging five mandals of Bhadrachalam Agency in Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

He accused Chief Minister and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy of “match-fixing” with the BJP to help BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat.

BRS candidate from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat B. Vinod Kumar spoke. Earlier in the day, Mr. Rama Rao addressed separate meetings with the party cadres in Karimnagar and Vemulawada.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.