Brij Bhushan booked for poll code violation in Kaiserganj

April 12, 2024 03:59 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - Lucknow

Even though the BJP is yet to declare its candidate for the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, sitting MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is campaigning there has been found violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) of the Election Commission.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Colonelganj, has issued a notice to him for taking out a convoy of more than 12 vehicles in areas under the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency without prior approval, violating Section 144 of Cr.PC. A case has been registered over the matter, and the administration has sought his response in three days.

The Gonda district administration under which Colonelganj falls, has also asked the inspectors in-charge of Katrabazar, Paraspur and Colonelganj, for clarification in this matter. The local officials also have been directed to explain why information regarding violation of Section 144 in their areas was not made available to the office of Sub-Collector, Colonelganj.

Kaiserganj is among the four seats, including Rae Bareli, in U.P. where the BJP is yet to announce its candidate. Brainstorming is under way in the party over the likely implications of fielding Mr. Singh or denying him ticket as the six-time MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. The issue had made headlines, putting the ruling BJP on the back foot with Khap panchayats and farmers from Haryana’s hinterland issuing an ultimatum to take action against Mr. Singh.

The police had earlier booked Mr. Singh under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Many believe the BJP may be waiting for the Delhi Court’s decision in the case after it reserved its order on framing of charges against Mr. Singh last week.

It is difficult to ignore Mr. Singh, as he has represented three different Lok Sabha constituencies and has been winning Kaiserganj since 2009. He hasn’t commented publicly about the BJP discussion over his ticket but has said that the “party loves him”.

Amid all this buzz, Mr. Singh’s Rajput community is backing him completely, with community associations alleging that the MP has been wrongly framed.

Mr. Singh began his campaign in Kaiserganj on April 8 with a road show. He is touring different Assembly seats in Kaiserganj and is appealing to voters to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of ‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar’. Kaiserganj will vote in the fifth phase on May 20. Filing of nominations will start on April 26.

