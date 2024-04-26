GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Braving odds, senior citizens cast votes in Bengaluru

Some were in wheelchair and a few came using walking sticks to exercise their franchise

April 26, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Eighty-five-year-old Ningamma showing her inked finger after casting her vote at Satnur in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, April 26.

Eighty-five-year-old Ningamma showing her inked finger after casting her vote at Satnur in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, April 26. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

 

Eighty-five-year-old Ningamma came in a wheelchair to a polling booth at Sathanur Hobli at around 2 p.m. in the scorching heat. Her grit to exercise her franchise inspired the youngsters. 

Ms. Ningamma spoke to a few who approached her and even posed for the camera showing her inked finger. When her son held her hand to keep it steady, she refused assistance. Talking to The Hindu, she said, “I recovered from a disease recently and was bedridden. As I can sit now, I decided to come out and vote.” Upon asking why she did not register for vote-from-home, she said she would only be satisfied if she came out and voted. 

Sugnanamurthy, 74, who is in frail health, came to the polling booth in Bagalur with the help of a walker and said that the Election Commission of India should consider providing vote from home facility to senior citizens even those below the age of 85. “I understand if they lower the age from 85, the government will have a large population who will vote from home to deal with. Maybe, instead of officials coming home to get our votes, people like me should be allowed to exercise our franchise through a postal ballot. It is an ordeal to come, stand in a queue here and vote. At the same time, I do not want to not vote. I have never missed a vote,” he said.

A 94-year-old retired Air Marshal P.V. Iyer came to a booth in Bengaluru city to vote. He was carried in a wheelchair by the polling staff to cast a vote. A 103-year-old cancer survivor Nanjudaswamy was brought to a polling booth with the assistance of health workers at a private hospital on his insistence. 

At Ramanagara, the daughter accompanied 70-year-old Noorja to the polling booth. The elderly woman came using a walking stick and waited patiently in queue before casting votes. 

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha / Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.