Brahmins being harassed under Yogi govt.: Mayawati

Published - May 24, 2024 06:51 am IST - Lucknow

PTI

Mirzapur: BSP Chief Mayawati during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Mirzapur, Thursday, May 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday claimed that the condition of poor people belonging to the upper castes was not good and Brahmins in particular were being harassed under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing an election rally in Mirzapur in support of party candidate Manish Tiwari, Ms. Mayawati said atrocities being committed against minorities under the guise of Hindutva have peaked in the State.

The BSP supremo said the BJP was following wrong policies just like the Congress and the NDA won’t be able to retain power at the Centre if the election is fair.

