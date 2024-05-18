Boost for start-ups, cheaper education and healthcare: what young voters in Kolkata want

Young voters in Kolkata, including first-time voters, say they would cast their ballot this Lok Sabha election with the expectation that the new government would encourage start-ups and also promise cheaper education and healthcare.

While religion and political vendetta dominate debates on TV screens and phone screens, these issues hardly seem to concern the young, just like women voters in the city who, when spoken to, seemed more worried about rising prices and unemployment.

“I expect the [new] government to make changes in the current education policy. Although I like the new National Education Policy, I want it to be more practical. Secondly, there should be more merit-based opportunities for all education- and job-seekers. Thirdly, there should be expansion of Startup India scheme, with focus on start-ups in ideation stage. Fourthly, it should control inflation to put more money in the hands of the common people,” first-time voter Parrish Budhiraja, a B.Com. student at St. Xavier’s College, said.

Brain drain also appeared to be a big concern among the young, with many asking why sharp minds cannot stay home to build a better India. Swastik Mandal, another first-time voter, said, “I expect proper allocation of resources to institutes and the creation of a conducive atmosphere for external companies to invest in the nation, along with promoting start-ups in a bid to prevent human capital flight.”

Mr. Mandal also wants economic disparities to be bridged with required welfare schemes and progressive taxation, retention and greater publicization of MGNREGA, schemes for empowerment of women and employment for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“As someone who wants to stay back in the country, I want my competent peers to stay back as well, reverse brain drain and contribute to India’s growth story. With rapid change and uncertainty, the youth of the country need a unified vision to work towards and this will help boost their morale, in my opinion,” Srinjoy Banerjee, another first-time voter and also a student of St. Xavier’s, said.

According to Aritra Saha, who will also vote for the first time in a Lok Sabha election, young people want the new government to strengthen the start-up culture. “Getting is job is not easy these days; even placement for students of IIT and IIM is no longer 100%. Government should help grow the start-up culture; it is good at the moment but not enough,” Mr. Saha, an employee of Wipro, said. He added that the government must also take care of artists in order to promote Indian art and culture.

“Hate speech and defamation of minority communities is a determinant factor in deciding my vote. No political party can deliver hate speech under the law,” Todi Dutt Mazumder, a student of sociology at Sister Nivedita University, said. “I also want education for disabled communities —easier access to disability certificates for persons with hidden disabilities; and more budget allocation for research in social sciences,” she added.

“India should be a country where people do not struggle with job opportunities, where every child gets access to education irrespective of their monetary status. We want India to grow socially and economically,” Sharanya Bagchi, student of computer science and engineering at Future Institute of Technology, said.

Subhaswapna Mukhopadhyay, voiceover artist and former students of Presidency University, said she wanted the new government to ensure equal remuneration for both males and females working in various fields and to establish industries according to regional resources while utilising local manpower.

Software engineer Pratyay Mitra said he expected upgrading of the education system, creation of more jobs, and promotion of start-ups. “Investing in infrastructure will enhance living standards,” he said.