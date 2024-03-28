Bollywood actor Govinda joins CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena

March 28, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Mumbai

Bollywood actor and former Congress Lok Sabha MP Govinda on March 28 joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

Mr. Govinda had emerged as a "giant killer" in 2004 when, as the Congress candidate, he defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

Also Read | Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates

Mr. Shinde welcomed the 60-year-old actor into his party, saying he was a popular figure in all sections of society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Govinda, who started his acting career in the 1980s, said after his first stint in politics from 2004 to 2009, he never felt he would again come back to the same field.

"I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile)," he remarked.

Mr. Govinda said he would work in the art and culture field if given a chance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.