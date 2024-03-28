ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actor Govinda joins CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena

March 28, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Mumbai

Mr. Govinda had emerged as a "giant killer" in 2004 when, as the Congress candidate, he defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

PTI

Bollywood actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on March 28. The party is likely to field him from Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood actor and former Congress Lok Sabha MP Govinda on March 28 joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

Mr. Govinda had emerged as a "giant killer" in 2004 when, as the Congress candidate, he defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

Also Read | Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates 

Mr. Shinde welcomed the 60-year-old actor into his party, saying he was a popular figure in all sections of society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Govinda, who started his acting career in the 1980s, said after his first stint in politics from 2004 to 2009, he never felt he would again come back to the same field.

"I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile)," he remarked.

Mr. Govinda said he would work in the art and culture field if given a chance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US