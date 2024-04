April 26, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has lodged a complaint with the election authorities over an alleged instance of bogus voting at booth number 132 at Santa Cruz High School, Puthuvype, in Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. Thankamma Dony of Elamkunnapuzha found that her vote had already been cast when she turned up at the polling booth. A video of her complaining of the alleged bogus voting is also making the rounds.