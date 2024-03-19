BLOs should distribute voter serial number slips at people’s doorsteps, says Udupi ZP CEO

March 19, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prateek Bayal on Tuesday directed booth-level officials to distribute voter serial number slips to every person at their doorsteps to enable them to cast votes without any hassle.

Chairing the district Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee meeting at the ZP premises in Manipal, Mr. Bayal said officials should create sufficient awareness among voters about their rights.

Voters have to be told that with their active participation alone, the democracy in the country thrives. Everyone should make efforts to ensure 100% voter turnout in the April 26 polling for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, the CEO said.

Attention should be given towards the basic amenities to voters at the polling booths. Officials should take special care of senior citizen, differently abled and women voters. If voters aged above 85 were unable to cast votes by visiting polling booths, home-voting should be ensured for them, Mr. Bayal said.

The CEO asked officials to make a list of booths that had registered lower voter turnout in the previous elections and give special attention to them to enhance the turnout this time.

Mr. Bayal urged electors in the district to verify whether their names continue to be there on the electoral rolls. they may do so by visiting https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/. If the names were missing, they may apply for inclusion by visiting https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/, he said.

ZP Deputy Secretary Radhakrishna Adiga and others were present.

