ADVERTISEMENT

BLOs should distribute voter serial number slips at people’s doorsteps, says Udupi ZP CEO

March 19, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal speaks at the district SVEEP Committee meeting in Udupi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prateek Bayal on Tuesday directed booth-level officials to distribute voter serial number slips to every person at their doorsteps to enable them to cast votes without any hassle.

Chairing the district Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee meeting at the ZP premises in Manipal, Mr. Bayal said officials should create sufficient awareness among voters about their rights.

Voters have to be told that with their active participation alone, the democracy in the country thrives. Everyone should make efforts to ensure 100% voter turnout in the April 26 polling for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, the CEO said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Attention should be given towards the basic amenities to voters at the polling booths. Officials should take special care of senior citizen, differently abled and women voters. If voters aged above 85 were unable to cast votes by visiting polling booths, home-voting should be ensured for them, Mr. Bayal said.

The CEO asked officials to make a list of booths that had registered lower voter turnout in the previous elections and give special attention to them to enhance the turnout this time.

Mr. Bayal urged electors in the district to verify whether their names continue to be there on the electoral rolls. they may do so by visiting https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/. If the names were missing, they may apply for inclusion by visiting https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/, he said.

ZP Deputy Secretary Radhakrishna Adiga and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US