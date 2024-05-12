'Black days' ahead if Modi govt is not defeated, claims Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has claimed the country will see "black days" if the Modi government is not defeated.

Speaking about the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Thackeray, in an interview to his party mouthpiece 'Saamana' which appeared in its Sunday edition, said the people of India will decide the future of their leaders.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 updates, May 12

"The future of the country will be peaceful and democracy will thrive if the present government is defeated...else the country will see black days. Acche din [good days] never came, but black days will..," he claimed.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also alleged that protection of the corrupt is the "Modi guarantee".

All other political parties and the country are being cleansed of the corrupt people since the BJP has assured protection to them with their induction into its fold, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed.

"The BJP is inducting all corrupt people like a vacuum cleaner which sucks all dust and dirt. Congress, Shiv Sena and the entire country have become free of the corrupt people," he said.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches during the poll campaign, Thackeray said, "He [the PM] has Pakistan in his speeches while the opposition speaks about India." The former CM also accused the BJP of "bringing Lord Ram" in the election discourse because the ruling party has nothing to project in terms of development.