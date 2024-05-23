BJP’s regressive politics prompted me to join Congress, says North West Delhi candidate Udit Raj

Udit Raj, who is contesting the general election from North West Delhi again, but this time on a Congress ticket, says he has high hopes this year given that his ideology and the party’s are “in alignment”.

The 66-year-old had been elected to the Lok Sabha from the SC (reserved) seat as a BJP candidate in 2014, but had switched over to the Congress after being denied a second chance in 2019.

The Congress’s decision to give the ticket to Mr. Raj this year, however, had prompted backlash from scores of disgruntled Congress workers, who termed him a “turncoat”. Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely too cited the fielding of “outsiders” as a reason for quitting the party. He went on to join the BJP.

But Mr. Raj is firm in his stance that his beliefs tie in better with those of the Congress. “When I was in the BJP, I used to question the party a lot. Their decision to deny me a ticket revealed their regressive outlook. Congress, on the other hand, embodies multiculturalism, and is not aligned to either the left or the right,” he says, adding that Rahul Gandhi’s ideas of social justice resonate with him.

Fight for equality

The Congress candidate, who hails from a Dalit community in Uttar Pradesh’s Ramnagar, says he saw injustices being committed against his people from a very young age.

“Even when I was a child, I asked many questions about inequality. I had a dominant nature growing up and wanted to fight for people’s rights. My family would scold me and tell me to focus on my studies, but I was more involved in trying to raise my voice against injustice,” he says.

Studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University only cemented this fervour for social activism, he says, adding that he enjoyed reading the works of philosophers like Plato, Aristotle and Hegel in his younger days. He also deeply identifies with the ideologies of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru.

After completing his undergraduate degree, Mr. Raj was briefly a member of the left-aligned Students’ Federation of India. He prepared for the civil service exams soon after, and served as an income tax commissioner for 10 years. But his heart always lay in the fight for equality, he says, adding that it finally spurred him to formally join politics. After quitting the Indian Revenue Service in 2003, Mr. Raj formed the Indian Justice Party, which he merged with the BJP in 2014.

His shifting ideology is reflected in his political career. “I used to be a communist, but then I realised that caste struggle is more important than class struggle,” he says, reiterating that his switch to Congress was “necessary”.

Mr. Raj is also the chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations.

‘Promises to keep’

During his tenure as a BJP MP from 2014 to 2019, Mr. Raj says he played an instrumental role in establishing the Narela-Alipur flyover, a Kendriya Vidyalaya, a community centre, and attaining permission for the extension of Delhi Metro services in his constituency.

This time, he hopes to fulfil all those promises he could not complete, including the long-pending demand of extending the metro to Narela, an area that residents claim remains cut off from the rest of Delhi. He has also vowed to improve the drainage system in areas that face persistent waterlogging, and has said that he will also focus on building more schools and colleges in the constituency.