BJP’s psychological onslaught failed, says M.K. Stalin

Updated - June 04, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Chennai

M. K. Stalin called the victory “massive and historic” and said BJP’s money power and misuse of power failed to cut ice with the people

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin addressing a press conference after INDIA bloc won in Tamil Nadu, on June 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: Ragu R

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said though the BJP launched a “psychological onslaught in the name of exit polls,” it has been reduced to the level that it was not able to win a simple majority to form the government at the centre.

Addressing journalists, he said the BJP’s money power and misuse of power failed to cut ice with the people. “It is a massive and historic victory for the DMK alliance,” he said.

He said the DMK would take forward steps to protect the Indian Constitution and democracy after total results were declared.

