BJP’s psychological onslaught failed, says M.K. Stalin

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said though the BJP launched a “psychological onslaught in the name of exit polls,” it has been reduced to the level that it was not able to win a simple majority to form the government at the centre.

Election results 2024: Follow LIVE updates from the counting here

Addressing journalists, he said the BJP’s money power and misuse of power failed to cut ice with the people. “It is a massive and historic victory for the DMK alliance,” he said.

He said the DMK would take forward steps to protect the Indian Constitution and democracy after total results were declared.

