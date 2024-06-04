GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

BJP’s psychological onslaught failed, says M.K. Stalin

M. K. Stalin called the victory “massive and historic” and said BJP’s money power and misuse of power failed to cut ice with the people

Updated - June 04, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin addressing a press conference after INDIA bloc won in Tamil Nadu, on June 04, 2024.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin addressing a press conference after INDIA bloc won in Tamil Nadu, on June 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: Ragu R

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said though the BJP launched a “psychological onslaught in the name of exit polls,” it has been reduced to the level that it was not able to win a simple majority to form the government at the centre.

Election results 2024: Follow LIVE updates from the counting here

Addressing journalists, he said the BJP’s money power and misuse of power failed to cut ice with the people. “It is a massive and historic victory for the DMK alliance,” he said.

He said the DMK would take forward steps to protect the Indian Constitution and democracy after total results were declared.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024 / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.