BJP’s plan of ‘one nation, one election’ will destroy states and their rights: K. Veeramani

April 03, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated April 04, 2024 07:12 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani addressing a public meeting in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani addressing a public meeting in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

“One nation, one language and one culture plan of the BJP and its affiliated Hindutva organisations would be implemented if the BJP comes back to power for one more term,” said Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani. 

Speaking at a public meeting here he said, BJP which ruled people based on religion and caste would destroy the diversity of the country. This will ultimately lead the country in the paths of autocracy, he added.  

Further, Mr. Veeramani said, one nation, one election announcement of BJP was taken lightly by people, but they should know that it destroys the State and its rights. 

“While BJP accuses DMK and other parties as corrupt parties, the recent Electoral Bonds documents released by State Bank of India exposed the postpaid corruptions committed by BJP,” he said. 

Accusing BJP of inciting violence between communities in Manipur and not taking any steps to resolve the issue, he questioned whether BJP did not consider them as Indians who voted for him.  

“Even Kanimzohi and other Tamil Nadu MPs visited the affected people, why Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not visit the State,” he asked. 

Though the Central government did not disburse any funds for flood-relief works, they accuse DMK government of not acting rapidly to save the people from the disaster, he added.  

“For what purpose Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman visited the flood-affected Thoothukudi? Did she ever speak anything after leaving the State? While it was the elected representatives in the State who did all the work, BJP tries to take the credit by accusing the DMK government falsely,” he said.  

“Just because Dravidar Kazhagam stays away from electoral politics, it does not mean it would not care about who rules us. Akin to food inspectors who identify poison food and alert people, we too identify dangerous candidates and parties to alert people from falling prey to them,” said Mr. Veeramani.

