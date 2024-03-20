GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP’s new recruit Sita Soren hopes to buck the losing trend of those who quit the JMM from Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana

The BJP has roped in JMM patriarch Shibu Soren’s elder daughter-in-law to hurt the party in the family stronghold; she reportedly left the JMM due to differences with Kalpana Soren

March 20, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - RANCHI

Amit Bhelari
Sita Soren, Jharkhand’s Jama MLA and sister-in-law of former State Chief Minister Hemant Soren, addresses after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. File.

Sita Soren, Jharkhand’s Jama MLA and sister-in-law of former State Chief Minister Hemant Soren, addresses after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Going by the past track records of politicians from the Santhal Pargana region who have quit the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jama MLA Sita Soren — who is also the daughter-in-law of JMM founder Shibu Soren — may have an unfruitful journey ahead.

Ms. Sita Soren — widow of Mr. Shibu Soren’s eldest son Durga Soren, who died in 2009 — joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. The split was reportedly triggered by her differences with Kalpana Soren, who is married to the JMM founder’s middle son Hemant Soren, former Jharkhand Chief Minister. Political experts say that the BJP hopes to pierce the Soren family bastion of Santhal Pargana by recruiting a family member.

However, a number of prominent leaders who have previously joined the BJP after quitting the JMM have found victory elusive in the JMM’s stronghold, including Suraj Mandal, Hemlal Murmu, Stephen Marandi and Simon Marandi.

Defeat for former JMM leaders

Mr. Mandal was once a big name in Jharkhand politics, having been the MLA from Podaiyahat and the MP from Godda, and was considered the right hand of JMM patriarch Mr. Shibu Soren. In 2000, however, after his expulsion from the JMM due to his anti-party activities, he formed the Jharkhand Vikas Dal; in 2018, he merged his party with the BJP. In the six years since, he has yet to taste electoral success.

The late Simon Marandi, who was also very close to the JMM founder, was a JMM MLA from Littipara and MP from Rajmahal. However, unhappy with the party’s ticket choices, he joined the BJP and contested the 2014 Assembly election from Littipara on a BJP ticket, losing to the JMM’s Anil Murmu. After Dr. Murmu’s sudden demise, Marandi rejoined the JMM in 2017 and won the byelection. In the State’s 2019 Assembly poll, his son Dinesh William Marandi took over the seat, winning on a JMM ticket.

There is also the case of veteran tribal leader Mr. Hemlal Murmu, who returned to the JMM in 2023, after a gap of nine years. The former MP had resigned from the party in 2014 due to a tussle over tickets. He contested both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on a BJP ticket, from Rajmahal, Barhet, and Littipara, but lost to the JMM candidate each time.

BJP’s tribal strategy

Nevertheless, the BJP is betting on Ms. Sita Soren bucking the losing trend, and giving it a key win in Santhal Pargana. It has its eyes not only on the upcoming Lok Sabha election, but also the State Assembly poll slated to take place later this year.

In the last Assembly polls, the BJP struggled in the Santhal Pargana region, which comprises 18 seats, of which 16 lie in the districts of Deoghar, Godda, Sahebganj, Pakur, Dumka, and Jamtara. The BJP will also be trying to retain the two parliamentary seats of Godda and Dumka, which the party won in the region in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, losing the Rajmahal seat to the JMM. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand in 2019; however, later that year, it lost the State election, with the BJP winning just four Assembly seats out of the 18 in Santhal Pargana.

Related Topics

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha / Jharkhand / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.