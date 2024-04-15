BJP’s manifesto guarantees India’s comprehensive development: Arunachal CM

April 15, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised the BJP’s manifesto, asserting that the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ guarantees comprehensive development under Modi’s leadership.

Mr. Modi released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto on April 14, outlining his vision for 'Viksit Bharat' as he urged people to give another mandate to his party to shape India's 'destiny' for the next 1,000 years.

In a post on X, Mr. Khandu said the BJP’s manifesto shows the party’s renewed commitment to accelerate efforts to empower the underprivileged, farmers, women, youth and elderly. “#ModiKiGuarantee means all-round, inclusive development of the country,” he said.

Mr. Khandu highlighted India's unprecedented growth in the past decade, crediting Prime Minister Modi for taking several groundbreaking steps to improve the living standards of the poor, farmers, and marginalised communities.

"Transformative initiatives like the Food Security Scheme, Ayushman Bharat, Swavalamban Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana have brought benefits to millions of impoverished people. Farmers have been empowered through schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, crop insurance and increased crop values," the chief minister said in another social media post.

