BJP launches Maha Samparka Abhiyan to cover all booths

April 21, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP on Sunday launched Maha Samparka Abhiyan, a mass contact programme entailing the party workers to go on a door-to-door visit to campaign for the party.

The abhiyan was launched by BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra in the city and he visited areas under booth numbers 232 and 233 and distributed pamphlets highlighting the contribution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development works taken up by the BJP across the country.

Mr. Vijayendra said the door-to-door campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections will take place all over the State and every voter in every polling booth will be covered under it. The campaign will provide a strong push to the BJP prospects and will ensure the victory of the NDA in Karnataka, he added.

OBC convention inaugurated

Mr. Vijayendra also inaugurated a convention of Backward Class groups in the city organised by the party’s OBC Morcha. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Vijayendra said the coming elections were not about caste and communities but pertained to the future of India and its economic growth. This is an election which will shape the future of India and hence the people should strengthen the hands of PM Modi who has envisaged a vision of a developed India by 2047, said Mr. Vijayendra.

Mr. Modi was “working round the clock” to ensure that the benefits of development reach the poor, the socially weaker sections, the farmers, women and youth, said Mr. Vijayendra. The Prime Minister was following the views of B.R. Ambedkar that the fruits of development should reach all sections of society, he added. He said the BJP was working for the benefit of all sections and highlighted the PM Vishwakarma Scheme under which those pursuing traditional crafts were eligible for financial assistance at concessional rates.

The BJP State president lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said that though he claims to be a AHINDA leader, “They have been left in the lurch consequent to his policy of minority appeasement.”

Push for Yaduveer

Mr. Vijayendra said that all development works in the State have come to a standstill due to the guarantee schemes. He urged the OBC communities to vote for the BJP candidate in Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and recalled the contribution of his forefathers. “They laid the foundation stone for modern Mysuru, took up the construction of the KRS dam for irrigation, introduction of reservation for the Backward Classes and initiated many social welfare programmes,” said Mr. Vijayendra.

OBC Morcha State president Raghu Kautilya said Mr. Siddaramaiah promised a lot for the OBCs but all they received was an empty vessel, alluding to the Congress advertisement in newspapers.

Mr. Kautilya said though the then CM B.S. Yediyurappa released ₹500 crore for Devaraj Urs Corporation towards the upliftment of the OBCs, Mr. Siddaramaiah reduced it to ₹50 crore.

